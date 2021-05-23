Alejandro Cañizares remains firm in Austria

04/16/2021 at 11:12 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish Alejandro Cañizares remains the solo leader in the Austrian Open, tenth tournament of the European circuit, after delivering a card of 70 strokes (2 under par) on the second day played this Friday at the Diamong Country Club in Atzenbrugg.

The man from Malaga was less precise than in the first round. Committed two ‘bogeys’ and a ‘double bogey’ on the 11th hole, but he amended his mistakes with 7 birdies that allowed him to retain the lead.

One impact away Behind Cañizares are the American John Catlin and the German Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA championship and the 2014 US Open. Both golfers signed a similar record to Manilva, 70 impacts (-2).

To break the bad streak

The Spaniard and the German are fighting to end a seven-year winless streak. Kaymer’s last victory was the 2014 U.S. Open, which saw him achieving second Major. While the last trophy of the Andalusian was the Hassan II of Morocco 2014.

Cañizares was satisfied with his performance despite facing, for the second day in a row, the icy Austrian temperatures. “I got off to a bad start. I tried to hit every hit as best I could, because at first it was really cold and I felt it more than yesterday. I think the turning point was hole 15, where I made a long birdie putt. From there I started to do very well, “he said.

And concluded: “Overall it was a great day. The most important thing was to stay calm and focused and accept the fact that you are going to be freezing and moving as best you can with every shot.”.

Madrid’s Pedro Oriol failed to beat the field and closed this second set with a score of 74 hits (+2). Yes, the Spanish Pep Angles and Alejandro Rey did it, both with -1. Nacho Elvira (-3), Adri Arnaus (+1), Sebastián García (+7) and Carlos Pigem (+6) did not make the cut