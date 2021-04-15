Alejandro Cañizares, leader after the first day at the Austrian Open

The Madrilenian living in Estepona and playing the European Tour affiliated with Real Golf Valderrama Alejandro Cañizares, with four birdies, an eagle and a bogey, is Leader solo with 67 hits (-5) after the first working day of Austrian Open that is disputed in the Diamond Country Club, in Atzerbergg, very close to Vienna, and a stroke of advantage over three players while another Spanish, Pedro Oriol, is top ten with 69 (-3).

The card presented by the son of Jose Maria Cañizares, winner of two World Cups, of tournaments on the European Circuit and member of the European Ryder Cup team in the 80s, in a first round complicated by the cold, especially in the afternoon, the turn in which Cañizares worked (players with windbreaker, hat and mittens) but that solved very well especially on the greens. Alejandro was very successful with the putter. He boarded, among others, two ‘canutazos’ on holes 7 and 8, both for birdie, and another two of about three meters to save two pairs on 17 and 18 that allowed him to lead alone.

Pedro Oriol for his part, an excellent 69-stroke card and he got to the top of the rankings. The Madrilenian, who played in the morning, provisionally finished a blow from the two morning leaders, Martin kaymer (-4) and John catlin (-4), two players who curiously fought last year for victory at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters.

In this Austrian Open there are five golfers in the world top 100 and the best classified is Thomas Detry, 82nd. The German Kaymer, 36 years old, a double winner of ‘greats’ (PGA’2010 and Open USA’2014), a The Players (2014) and former world No. 1, lives very close to the field. His great goal, in addition to joining the Ryder Cup team in Kohler, in Wisconsin in September, is to savor the honeys of victory again since he has not won a tournament since precisely June 2014.

Classification 1st day:

67 Alejandro Cañizares (Esp)

68 Martin Kaymer (Ale)

John Catlin (USA)

Rikard Karlberg (Sue)

Jacques Kruyswijk (SAF)

69 Pedro Oriol (Esp)