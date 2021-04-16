Alejandro Cañizares holds the lead in the Austrian Open

Alejandro Cañizares remains leader after completing the morning session of the second day of the Austrian Open at the Diamond CC near Vienna. The Madrilenian based in Estepona certainly did not have the desired start in this second round. He started on the 10th hole, which he covered with a bogey, and on the 11th, a new setback: double bogey. At one stroke he was placed with -2 in the total, but three consecutive birdies returned him to five under par in the classification closing these first 9 holes with a new bogey in 18 (par 3).

In the second part of the course, the first 9 holes, Cañizares, with -4 in the total, signed 4 birdies in 7 holes and opened some gap with 8 under par in the total, but in the end the aggregate was -7 at the end of the set again with a bogey and 70 hits for 137. His pursuers, Martin kaymer Y John catlin they had just started their tours in the afternoon session.

The day before, Cañizares had stated in a mixed zone: “It was a day of concentration and acceptance, of following the process and the routines. I have done the best that I could, with the cold it is easy to lose the idea and the concentration. I’m proud that I’ve stayed there, accepted the bad shots and made good putts at the end. In the last hour it has been very difficult because it was very very cold. It’s hard to feel your hands in this cold and I haven’t played great from tee to green, but it was good ”. A statement that is perfectly worth to sum up your card this Friday. He left at 8 in the morning and it was also cold.

The cut was currently scheduled at 14 / (+3).