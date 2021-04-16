Alejandro Cañizares defeats the cold and the wind and is the first leader in Vienna

04/15/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish Alejandro Cañizares is the solo leader of the Austrian Open, a tournament on the European golf circuit, after signing this Thursday a card of 67 strokes (5 under par) on the opening day in the Diamond Country Club of Atzenbrugg, very cold and windy.

In his fourth tournament of the year, the man from Malaga exhibited a great mastery of the ‘putter’ and with an ‘eagle’, four ‘birdies’ and a ‘bogey’, he placed first, with a stroke less than the quartet led by German Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 US Open, and completed by the American John Catlin, the Swedish Rikard Karlberg and the South African Jacques Kruyswijk.

Alejandro Cañizares, 38, has two victories on his record; the first, in the 2006 Russian Open and the most recent in the Hassan II trophy of Morocco 2014.

Very satisfied

In the tournaments played in 2021, he finished 58th in Qatar, missed the cut in the first Kenyan tournament and qualified 20th in the second. Malaga is the current number 628 in the world.

“I am very happy. It has been difficult to stay focused because it is very cold. It was difficult to feel your hands and that is very important,” Cañizares said in statements to the European circuit.

“I think the strong point was to keep your head on every shot, because it’s very easy, when you miss a shot, to let it go on days like this when you’re fighting physically and mentally to keep warm.“he added.

Bad shots controlled

“It was just doing my process and taking every shot and I was happy with the way I handled the bad shots because I didn’t let them affect me, as has happened in the past. That was the key, “he said.

“I don’t think I played wonderfully from tee to green, but I did hit some really good shots and made some good putts at the end, so a solid round overall, “he commented.

Madrid’s Pedro Oriol also starred in a good performance the first on the Austrian field and, with a record of 69 strokes (-3), he is two hits behind the leader along with the English Richard Mansell and Daniel Gavins and the Norwegian Jeff Winther.

Also gEmilio Cuartero and Gonzalo Fernández Castaño joined the field this Thursday, both with -1