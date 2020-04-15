Alejandro Blanco is a calm man after knowing that the most sensible decision was made. There will be no Olympic Games in 2020 because of the coronavirus and the leader is optimistic that in 2021 they can be held in Tokyo. Always a diplomat, he does not criticize the Government for its management of the crisis and reaches out to the Higher Sports Council to work together so that athletes do not lack anything in the crisis that is coming.

The president of the Olympic Committee is also concerned about the crisis in Spanish football and admits that the sport will not be the same until the public returns to the stadiums. Alexander Blanco has no doubt that the sport will be strengthened after the pandemic.

QUESTION: How is confinement happening?

A: The difference is where you are. Usually you were in the office or moving from one event to another and now you are continuously at home due to confinement. The way of working has changed, the way of connecting has changed, but you keep going with everything. With videoconferences, calls, the work is still intense and we don’t stop.

Q: Does telecommuting work?

A: It is working because all the COE staff is working now. It is true that the activity has been reduced because the entire sport is paralyzed, but you always have issues to talk about and especially the day after you return to normal. With teleworking we are supplying to be all together as we did in the COE.

Q: Was it wise to postpone the Olympics?

A: It was the most sensible thing to do and the right thing to do. The only story was when it had to be postponed because Thomas Bach had to make the decision and it was not personal. I had to receive a lot of information from all over the world and essentially from the Organizing Committee because postponing an Olympic Games is not a small story, it is the most important event in the world of sports. It was also important to know the WHO reports because we really could not control the pandemic and we wanted to make Games with absolute safety on the health issue. It was when he had all the data that he made the decision. It must be remembered that in just one week the coronavirus spread to 140 countries. That which at first was a priority for Spain and Italy because we were the first, then the need for postponement expanded to all. The decision is fair and was made at the right time.

Q: Would we have been very disadvantaged at the Olympics if it had been held?

A: For all those countries where athletes were confined, it was a difficult situation. You cannot tell four months after an Olympic Games that an athlete stops an entire month without doing activity and then prepares them well. That’s impossible. All those athletes from those countries that had the coronavirus more present at the beginning were at a disadvantage and that is one of the key factors. The IOC decided to give itself a deadline and I think they have resolved the situation very well by setting an almost exactly the same date a year later. Hopefully at that time the coronavirus is finally under control and everyone can train and prepare in the same way to get to the Games well.

Q: What if the coronavirus remains uncontrolled next summer?

A: I am not a doctor, but if within a year the coronavirus remains the same, the Olympic Games would hardly matter. We would have a pandemic with brutal wear and tear on all of humanity and I am convinced that scientists will find a way to fix the pandemic. I hope we can go to the Games with the topic of health fully controlled.

Q: Was the IOC more prepared than other organizations with a contingency fund in case everything was postponed? There are competitions that seem to want to come back at any cost.

A: Nobody wants anything postponed because the costs are enormous. What is happening with the different competitions cannot be compared with the Olympic Games. We gather more than 11,600 athletes in an Olympic Village and there are 20,000 people working and two million people entering the country. It has nothing to do with what we do with other sports organizations. I do not have the data, but a change of dates causes a great expense for the Organizing Committee obviously. The Olympic movement is lucky to be very healthy.

Q: What will happen to the ADO scholarships?

A: Athletes do not have to have any concerns in this regard. We have spoken with the Secretary of State and the scholarships will be maintained. In fact, the ADO program is going to be transferred one more year. This year will be atypical because this Olympic program will last five years instead of the usual four. There is a commitment for athletes to keep their scholarships.

Q: How do you see the crisis in soccer?

A: Soccer is looking for the meeting point and it is costing. They have to agree on the importance of it in the country and because walking together will help them find financing. They have to respect each other’s competences and must find a solution.

Q: What can sport do to contribute to this situation?

A: The sport at this time has given an impressive sample. You have to watch the videos of the athletes to understand the great example of solidarity they have given to society. Sport is the homeland and at this moment sport shows it.

Q: The crisis usually affects small federations a lot …

A: It will be hard for all of society. The whole country is stopped and on the way back the technicians will have to size where we are and get to work on it. The sport we have to think of the Federations as something ethereal, but the clubs are companies that have workers and we have to help them too. We are all going to suffer, but the day this is over we must all stand together to get this wonderful country that is Spain out of the crisis.

Q: Are our politicians at the height of the pandemic?

A: From what you read and hear around the world, the pandemic has been something unexpected, something unforeseen and this could not be controlled. The Spanish government is doing what it has to do, which is to try to set the rules so that everyone is at home and reduce the risk of infection so that there are fewer deaths. Talking to the past bull is very easy, but you have to make decisions. I think there must be a group of scientific experts who are assessing the situation of those infected and that decisions are being made to stop the coronavirus. I have no doubt that although we do not like the measures that are being taken, they must be done because they are endorsed by scientists.

Q: In other countries, they are letting people out to play sports and there are many regular practitioners here…

A: So is. In Spain there are 26 million people who practice sport and we have seen various possibilities in various countries. What we are also seeing is that those who opened their hands the most are now closing their hands once the pandemic increases. I think that judging now what the Spanish Government has done in a negative state is not positive. Now we have to respect, abide by and once that happens we will see if the decisions made have been good or bad. I repeat that they must be taken now and there is a very high death toll. In this situation, the measures should be as strict as possible, I have no doubt.

Q: That they take place a year later, the Games will give Spain more or less possibilities of medals …

A: Talking about what will happen at 21 is difficult. In my mind, the first thing is to end the pandemic, then go back to training and normalize competitions. There is time to do a good preparation, but you have to think about what situation we are in when everything begins. From there we will try to catch the cruising speed and when the date approaches we can make a more approximate forecast than we can expect from the Games. For that, the first steps are missing, which do not depend on us, and for that reason we can only think little by little.

Q: Will humanity lose the sport with predictably empty fields?

A: Everyone wants the competitions to resume, nobody doubts it, but everyone wants it to resume with all the actors and one of them is not going to be. Just as important as the players are, the spectators are also and I think that real life will be completely normalized when we can see the public again in the stadiums. There will probably be an intermediate step, which is to resume competitions without spectators, but hopefully this will not last long.