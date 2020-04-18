Alejandro Algara was a student of the discoverer of talents José Pierson, founder and director of the Compañía Impulsora Mexicana de Ópera

The Mexican tenor and singer of boleros Alejandro Algara, passed away at 92, this is how figures such as the composer made him known Rodrigo de la Cadena and the announcer Janett Arceo, who recognized his legacy as “The last interpreter of Agustín Lara”.

“Today my friend, the great tenor, left Alejandro Alagara. The last interpreter of the teacher Agustín Lara. I wish Mexico recognized him, even if it is a little of what he gave us. Happy century! ”, Shared De la Cadena on his social networks, where he accompanied his message with a photograph next to tenor.

“I wake up with the sad news of the death of our beloved Alejandro Algara, my cousin. The great interpreter of Agustín Lara! Monica Prado, his loving wife, gave me the news this morning. His remains will be veiled today in Gayosso Sta. Mónica, ”said the host of the program La Mujer Actual.

Let us pray for the eternal rest of Alejandro’s soul and for the strength that my dear Mónica Prado needs to face life without Alex, ”added Arceo, who also attached a photograph of Algara, who in 1959 participated in the dubbing of the animated film La Bella. Sleeping, with the role of “Prince Felipe”.

Alejandro Algara he was a student of the discoverer of talents José Pierson, founder and director of the Compañía Impulsora Mexicana de Ópera; The tenor began a prolific career, with a great boom in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, in which, thanks to his friendship with Agustín Lara, he became not only his companion for tours and presentations, but also became his “Exclusive interpreter”.

On social networks, users recalled the legacy of Alejandro Algara such as “The great interpreter of Agustín Lara”, his dubbing as “Príncipe Felipe”, and the program El Show de Alejandro Algara, which was broadcast in the 1960s.

