Alejandro Albalá is saved from the nomination in ‘Survivors 2020’

“I was afraid for Valeria’s great support, although it is true that, after her, Alejandro is the one with the most followers,” said Alejandro Albalá’s sister in Survivors: Honduras connection, this Sunday. And it is that, the young man has become the first saved of the nomination.

In this way, they continue as candidates to leave Agustín Bravo, Alexia Rivas, Lara Sajén, Sylvia Pantoja and Valeria Marini. Albalá, visibly happy, assured that his week would be much easier knowing the news, since the nomination usually affects him.

The other four candidates were nominated directly by the union between stranded and full-fledged contestants, while Marini was chosen by Olga after she won a tough test of leader against Melyssa that has been quite controversial, because three days later there is still talk of “tongo” in networks. Albalá has found out the good news following the ritual that is usually done at the gala on Tuesdays, with Carlos Sobera.

Thus, the nominees sit in large, high chairs and, if they are not saved, a bucket of liquid falls on them – in today’s case it was green and smelled good, they said. Lara Sajén was the first to be known that she was still nominated.

Second, Valeria Marini, who was positive and assured that her followers would save her later. “Thank you very much to all of you who have lost a minute voting. Thank you all, I really love you with my soul ”, celebrated Albalá.