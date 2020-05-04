His small store is just over 5 years old, and he became independent a year ago. Today, she manages to meet expenses, pay her employees, and support her home.

The government decree ordering businesses whose products are not essential to refrain from continuing operations while the quarantine lasts is drowning small businessmen like Alejandro Morales, a geek from comics and all the micro-marketing related to the genre, who launched the Comic Store approximately 5 years ago.

At that time, his family economy depended on his employment in the capital’s municipality. But a year ago, she took advantage of the fact that they offered 200% compensation at her workplace to apply to her and invest those funds in her venture. He never imagined that the coronavirus would cross his path and would complicate your projections.

“I already lived from the store, to pay all my expenses,” he said. Isolation tied him up, but in difficult times some people let their creativity get to work and figure out how to get ahead. This degree in Legal Sciences from the Salvadoran University Alberto Masferrer (USAM) is one of them.

While his wife focuses on telecommuting, he juggles to continue to please his old and new clientele through his social networks. Was how his “Customer Loyalty Program”, a mechanism that has allowed it to continue positioning its products while the Government creates options that favor small businesses like yours, in the short or medium term.

But what does this program consist of? Morales explains that in summary “you can buy or reserve by deposit or transfer and your products will be set aside, which will be delivered post-quarantine.” However, these people are on a list of customers who will receive exclusive benefits when the store returns to operation, either at home or normally.

See special: Coronavirus, El Salvador against the pandemic

The popularity of Funko pop figures, board games, and comics among Salvadoran geeks has allowed this entrepreneur to sustain his business to this day. He has not only managed to guarantee the expenses of his home, but also pay wages (six people, some who pay for hours or homework) and the rent of the premises. However, he doesn’t know how much more he can do. If at least they allowed you to deliver your product to your home, your hopes of getting ahead in the middle of an emergency would be better. “The generality has paid to ensure that they will have their order,” he emphasized.

Likewise, he has taken care to keep his business accounts active with videos, “lives” and comic recommendations for connoisseurs. In this work, a friend supports her.

And how are you doing to acquire the product?

“I had my mattress and with the clients’ deposits. I am almost selling what I had preordained. Of course, the supplier does not cancel everything, but I did decrease the order quantity. In other words, if I brought 50 of a product, now I have only ordered 30 or 25 ”.

It should be noted that one of the most popular items among the clientele of The Comic Store is the tender Baby Yoda, who became a phenomenon after the premiere of the series “The Mandalorian” on the Disney + platform, late last year .

His passion for the comic universe and its protagonists are the engine that sustains this small Salvadoran businessman who, in the face of adversity, does not give up and continues in battle, that same fighting spirit with which he launched in 2014, approximately, when he decided Take advantage of a small market organized by the Ayutuxtepeque mayor’s office to set your table and offer your comics.

“The table was free, so I was encouraged. I didn’t have a job or anything and I needed to pay for my graduation from the U ”, Morales recalled about his beginnings. “That day, after 8 hours, I only sold $ 10, and since I had no money to move, I walked eight blocks to that place and eight blocks to return,” detailed.

After that first experience, the then university student took advantage of social networks to promote his merchandise, much of which belonged to his private collection.

Did promoting yourself on networks benefit you?

“It helped me that it was a niche that had been untouched for years and that I like. When I started, some people wrote me not to buy but to sell me comics that they no longer wanted. I was trying to buy them to have more inventory, “he recalled.

Amid the uncertainty and haunted by daily concerns, this Salvadoran does not intend to give up, but he is one of thousands who expect to hear, in the coming days, a government proposal that allows them to continue working, supporting their home and that of the people who work alongside him.

.