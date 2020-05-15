▲ The Sonora goalkeeper continues to set her sights on the Olympic passes with the women’s and mixed teams.Photo Conade

Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a12

In a field on the outskirts of Hermosillo, Alejandra Valencia adapted an archery range so as not to interrupt training for two months that she has been in isolation due to the coronavirus and the only concern that runs through her head is the uncertainty that the Tokyo Olympics will keep the event in 2021 or lengthen it, because they do not have clear dates.

In any case, the Sonoran is still doing her own thing, although she admits that the changes that took place at the international level with the cancellation of qualifying tournaments and the postponement of the summer fair that she had at the door caused mixed feelings for athletes in general for the worldwide emergence of Covid-19.

The graphic design student at her state university trains on her own “respecting what the health authorities say, keeping her distance and with strict hygiene measures. I have not been to the city for two months, I am with my family and eight pets, six dogs and two cats, in Real del Alamito, 17 kilometers from Hermosillo.

I do a single shooting session and an exercise session in the afternoon, because it is very hot here. I don’t waste time; I feel calm, because I carry out activities listening to music, playing the violin, singing, reading and drawing, I even broke a horn, the young archer who in Rio 2016 was close to the podium and finished fourth in her second Olympic Games .

The pan-American multi-medalist recalls that before the pandemic there were plans to seek the Olympic pass with the women’s team consisting of Aída Román and Ana Paula Vázquez, as well as in the mixed event, at the World Cup in Berlin, suspended in June.

It did not happen and until the competitions begin again with an official calendar we will seek that goal, we are all waiting, Valencia said without ruling out Luis Álvarez, Carlos Rojas and Ángel Alvarado, who form the men’s archery team.

.