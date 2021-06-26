Alejandra Treviño makes her followers sweat with a captivating dance in a swimsuit

The beautiful influencer and model, Alejandra Treviño stole the looks of her followers, showing her best dance steps alongside the singer Jenny Treviño.

Through their official Instagram account, the “Treviño girls” delighted their fans with their captivating dance steps, while showing off their spectacular figure in tiny swimsuits.

“We brought belly of tacos” shared the model who, accompanied by Jenny Treviño, enjoy their free time on the beach.

Alejandra Treviño, in addition to modeling, has launched herself as a gamer girl, gaining greater popularity in the social networks of video game followers, with her beauty and sensuality that characterizes her.

