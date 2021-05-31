Alejandra Rubio shows everything in an incident with Torito and leaves the set

Striking incident that occurred this Sunday in Viva la vida. During the Torito section, the collaborator shook Alejandra Rubio. A funny action that stopped braking and ended with the daughter of Terelu Campos showing her underwear in full direct, which is why she left the set visibly overheated.

Torito’s excess, although unintentionally, caused a very uncomfortable moment and ended up going viral on social media, where users echoed what happened, some highlighting the good work of the collaborator and others criticizing him.

Although the young woman quickly left the set, after a few minutes she returned: “I was scared because, suddenly, I saw that I was seeing everything. I’ve gotten off my nerves, but what everything in life was that. It is karma because I have laughed at my aunt and she touched me, “said Alejandra when she returned to her place, along with her companions.

Karma was referring to the previous laughs that she herself had starred in when Torito had grabbed her aunt, Carmen Borrego, and had also shaken her, hurting her ribs.