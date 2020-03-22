Alejandra Rubio charges Rocío Flores after her concern for Rocío Carrasco in ‘Survivientes’

Since Rocío Flores collapsed in ‘Survivientes 2020’ because she had no news of her mother after learning of the existence of the coronavirus, there has been talk much of the subject in the Telecinco magazines. Her father, Antonio David Flores, was the first to think that Rocío Carrasco should send a message back to her daughter, but not everyone thinks the same. From the other side of this complicated family history, Alejandra Rubio thought of the matter in ‘Viva la vida’.

Alejandra Rubio in ‘Viva la vida’

Las Campos are very close friends of Rocío Carrasco, and indeed, the young collaborator does not support Flores’s behavior on the reality show. “I find it amazing that after seven years, that a lot of things have happened about which he would also have cared about his mother and he has not, now mount this show to win a little TV and continue talking about this topic“Alejandra Rubio has stated emphatically. But the girl did not stop there, and she stated emphatically:” It may be a scary reaction, but I don’t believe anything anymore“

The topic continued to be discussed and for this reason, the rest of the collaborators also wanted to give their opinion on it. On the one hand, Aurelio Manzano believed that regardless of the stress he suffered, he does not believe that Rocío said anything to put her mother in a commitment because “she better than anyone knows that she has not manifested nor will she manifestRubio, for his part, wanted to make it clear that Rocío Carrasco should not send a message to her daughter: “If it were wrong, your daughter will be the first to know. I think it is unnecessary, it has not been done in these years nor should it be done nowWhen I come out of ‘Survivors’ I would like them to talk but now is not the time. “

The review of Antonio David Flores

Alejandra Rubio did not miss the opportunity to comment on Antonio David, who considers that perhaps he is too interested in his ex-wife: “If his father tells him that everything is fine, he will also include his mother because in the end they are family. He knows more than many of us do because he cares so much about Rocío’s lifeThe collaborators asked her to specify her words and she replied: “He always gets information from where he can and your movie is mounted. There are many things that are said and are not true, “he assured.

