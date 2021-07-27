Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez, the Mexican divers who won bronze | Tec Review

The bronze medal that the mexicans got Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez Garcia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, thrilled the fans and made them scream in the middle of the night.

From the 10-meter high springboard, the young women inspired millions of Mexicans and invited us to live the Olympic dream, watching the Mexican flag fly in front of the winners podium.

Thus, these athletes gave him the 71st medal for Mexico in the Olympic Games and the 15th in diving, the discipline that has received the most medals.

Who are the divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez?

Alejandra Orozco Loza was born on April 19, 1997 in Guadalajara. She is the second youngest Mexican Olympic medalist. The first medal was obtained in London 2012, when he was 15 years old.

At age 12 he took a photo with one of his idols, Paola Espinosa and three years later he competed with the diver in the London Olympic Games and together they achieved the silver for Mexico.

Ale Orozco demonstrated her ability from a very young age, at the age of six she practiced gymnastics, a skill that helped her perform the pirouettes in the dives, a sport that she has practiced formally since she was nine years old.

In 2008 he participated in his first National Olympiad and in 2011, during the national selection held at the facilities of the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (Cenar) he stepped on the heels of his idol and obtained a second place.

He has participated in World Championships at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, he was sixth place.

In 2014 partition at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, China, where he was awarded the bronze medal in individual diving and gold in mixed team.

Gabriela Belem Agúndez García is a Mexican diver who was born in Baja California Sur a August 4, 2000.

His training in diving began when he was 7 years old. Two years later he was already participating in his first national Olympiad where he won 2 bronze medals.

For a decade he represented his state in national competitions, accumulating more than 30 medals.

Her level of participation began to grow and at age 14 she became the youngest athlete in the Mexican delegation that participated in the Central American and Caribbean Games Veracruz 2014.

He participated in the Central American Games and the Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China, where he qualified for the 2019 Diving World Series. He was a silver medalist at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

It was the bronze medal that he won by jumping from the 10-meter platform at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the prelude to bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On his 21st birthday, Agúndez García will participate in the preliminary stage of the competition of individual nailing on a 10 meter platform, like his medal partner, Orozco Loza, where 30 divers from different countries compete, including Mexican women.

According to the National Sports Commission, the athletes revalidated their greatness and thanks to the medal obtained, Mexico already has 15 medals obtained in the Olympic Games in diving “and increases its share as the most winning discipline for our country; the bronze obtained in Tokyo 2020 is the seventh for this sport and second in the recent fair ”.