Alejandra Guzmán’s father abused Frida Sofía ?: Photo

Last week Frida Sofía, the only daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, with whom she has been estranged for more than a year, publicly denounced having been allegedly a victim of sexual abuse by her own grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán.

And this Tuesday, in the midst of all the controversy that his statements have generated on social networks, where despite the support and respect he has received from a large part of netizens, many have also made harsh and cruel comments, even insinuating that their complaints they are a montage and an act of revenge against her family, Frida Sofía went further.

The daughter of the interpreter of “Queen of hearts” used her Instagram account to respond to those who have demanded proof of her complaints against her grandfather, and shared an image, which according to her perfectly reflects what she felt for Enrique Guzmán when I was a girl

Frida Sofía reveals that she was a victim of sexual abuse by her grandfather

Frida Sofía has said, as was seen in her interview with the television program First hand, that the alleged sexual abuse by Alejandra Guzmán’s father began when she was barely 5 years old, and continued to occur without her being able to understand at that time. then the dimension of the alleged abuse.

The singer, who has also said that she felt a lot of terror towards her grandfather when she was a little girl, posted a photo this afternoon on her social networks, taken at the time when the sexual abuse she reported was allegedly taking place, and in it was he appreciates with a very serious face, as he stares at him, and he and Alejandra Guzmán smile widely.

After publishing the photo, which we present in this article, Frida Sofía referred to her grandfather with strong words, and launched an irony at those who attack her, pointing out that she is making everything up and that they insist on asking her for something that proves the abuse and abusive touching that He denounced Enrique Guzmán.

“For all those who want evidence … sorry I had no way to record my grandfather’s pig groping me at 5 years old !!! but ONE PHOTO SAYS MORE THAN 1000 WORDS ”, Frida commented on the image. “#Nomecallo #caranomiente #yonomiento #justicia”.

Here you can see the full interview of Frida talking about the alleged abuse.

Frida Sofía: the abuse of Enrique Guzmán, the loss of her virginity, her abortion and more

Frida Sofía’s publication soon became a trend in networks and in a few hours it exceeded 60,000 views and triggered a wave of comments, among them those who joined the hagstash #yositecreofrida to support her, telling her that she does not have to show evidence and that they do not doubt of her statements, and those who attack her with the hagstash #fridamiente.

One of the questions that many asked is why he now launched the accusations against his grandfather, when just 2 years ago he said that he loved him and that he was a person whom he highly appreciated in his family.

ENRIQUE GUZMAN CRIES AND DISMISSES FRIDA SOFIA

Enrique Guzmán has made appearances on several television programs where he has flatly denied that he had “improperly touched” his granddaughter and described the allegations as “unfair”.

“I have made mistakes, just like everyone else and I correct them, but suddenly find that the granddaughter I love the most, the one I must have the most affection for because no one understands her, I don’t know how (she says that)”, he commented Guzman, in dialogue with the program.

