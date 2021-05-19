Alejandra Guzmán will give 70% of inheritance to Frida Sofía in exchange for forgiving her grandfather

It was recently revealed that Alejandra Guzman had made the decision to disinherit Frida sofiaHowever, a close friend of the singer assured that She has already changed her will and will only be willing to give 70% to her daughter if she retracts the accusation of sexual abuse against Enrique Guzmán.

This information has been revealed thanks to the fact that TV Notes magazine published an interview with a person close to Alejandra who stated that, indeed, the document had been modified supposedly in order to get Frida’s attention, to be able to negotiate with her and thus apologize for having said that her grandfather groped her when she was a child.

“She is his daughter and he does not want to leave her helpless; But what I do know is that Ale has already made the first blow. He modified his will to leave him a minimal part of his inheritance. However, Ale is willing to change it with the only condition that Frida apologizes and retracts everything she has said against her grandfather and the whole family”Confessed the anonymous person.

But in case Alejandra’s daughter doesn’t accept the deal, the majority heir would be his nephew, the son of his brother Luis Enrique.

“He would only leave Frida 10 percent of his fortune and the child 80 percent “, he told the middle of shows.

Although yes, this person assured that does not believe that Frida Sofía accepts the money, as he revealed that Guzmán called him to ask him to stop all this, but Frida did not want to hold the conversation with her.

“Knowing her, I doubt it a lot, because she is going to say that her mother wants to buy her. Ale was already able to communicate with her. He told him to understand that this scandal was directly affecting everyone, but Frida only replied: ‘If you liked that your own father reached out to you, not me,’ and he hung up, “the Mexican magazine quoted.

Finally, he also commented that Enrique Guzmán did completely remove his granddaughter from his inheritance, but, unlike Alejandra, he is not willing to negotiate.

“He also took her out of the inheritance, but he is not willing to negotiate. The statements of his granddaughter have cost him many job losses, “he said.

In this sense the daughter of Silvia Pinal, He would be looking to use his inheritance as a bribe for Frida to end all the scandal that has been generated.