Alejandra Guzmán went with everything against Enrique, they say | Reform

Apparently what is seen is not what really happens, as revealed by the famous entertainment magazine, in which it is assured that Alejandra Guzman He faced his father Enrique Guzmán since indeed, he would believe the statements of his daughter Frida Sofía.

According to TV and Notes, after the commotion and giving statements, Enrique Guzman he went to the apartment of his son Luis Enrique where he met La Guzman; But despite what has been seen in public, it is said that the singer lost control and lashed out at her father.

An alleged source shared to the magazine that Alejandra Guzmán went with everything against the interpreter of The plague, told him he was sick, said “pig” and was about to get more, but ended up being stopped by his brother.

According to what was published, Alejandra Guzmán really believed in the words of her daughter, very contrary to what it seemed publicly when saying that she supported her father. The rocker would complain to her father that how could he dare to do something like this with his own granddaughter and that he believed him for everything his choristers told him. Silvia Pinal about the “crap” that she told them and did and that even happened with her.

It is said that things got out of control and the singer supported her daughter behind closed doors; However, they say La Guzmán is manipulated by her father.

According to this, after the discussion, the interpreter of I was waiting for you She went to her apartment where her brother caught up with her and after reassuring her, he convinced her to publish the video in which she is neutral so that it seems everything is under control.

In the video in which Alejandra Guzmán is seen quite serious, she supports her father and claims to be an example to follow, on the other hand, she invites Frida Sofía to fix things and go to a therapist to overcome what is happening.

In the same article they assure that Frida sofia She is waiting for her grandfather to lower his guard to proceed formally for what he did to her when she was still a child. They also assure that there will be a counterpart, since they point out that they will pressure Ale to take away the apartment that his daughter has and his financial support, arguing that he has mental problems in the United States; this in order to make the model stop in her statements.

But Frida Sofía has said she has been released after having told everything and ensures that she wants her words to support others who have suffered the same situation.

Although it seems that she does not have the support of her family, more than her father and stepmother, Frida has a lot of support that has been shown on social networks, in addition to expressions of affection.

The young woman recently caused a stir after distancing herself from her famous mother and making strong revelations in the media; later, it seemed that the time had come to unite and in the middle of the television program they reconciled, amid the tears of the young woman.

What no one expected was a statement from Alejandra Guzmán after said telephone meeting in which she accused the program of forcing her to reconcile with her daughter, assuring that she was unaware that they would contact her. Frida was offended and again mother and daughter distanced themselves.

It was after this disappointment that La Guzmán’s famous daughter decided to raise her voice and talk about what her grandfather had supposedly done to her since she was five years old.