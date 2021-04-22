Alejandra Guzmán was talking about cosmetic surgery and she did not know that the microphone was open. Everyone heard her!



Alejandra Guzmán talks about her aesthetic ‘arrangements’ because the microphone was open and everyone listened to her behind the scenes.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / Getty Images

Alejandra Guzman He has been through a lot with his famous plastic surgeries and especially with biopolymers. Right in the interview in which he undressed his soul next to the journalist Adela Micha, a production oversight left her in evidence. The singer’s microphone was left open and all the details of her last plastic surgery, which was done on the abdomen, could be heard. Until they realized the error and tried to ‘overshadow’ it by putting background music.

Of her aesthetic changes, she herself has spoken without shame. However, she continues to make ‘fixes’, because she is not a young girl and staying this beautiful is not only achieved with food and exercise, which does a lot, but professional help is necessary. In the intimacy of who is also your friend, Adela, told her about a surgery that was done on the abdomen and they both talked about eye retouching and even about a very good doctor in this matter, according to the website of the program. Telemundo, Tell me what you know.

Alejandra Guzman ensures that the COVID-19 It affected him a bit in this sense: “… But they took a polymer ball from me. Here I bring the bandage, I thought it was a little egg that came out after the Covid, so I threw everything at the Covid ”. Up to this point, everything indicated that not even the program’s own technicians had noticed. It was also possible to listen to ‘The Queen of Rock’ talking about how it felt while the coronavirus wreaked havoc on her body, according SLS.

Remember that this interview was very controversial. First of all because it is the only one that the Mexican singer has offered and secondly because she defended her father Enrique Guzman, who was accused by the singer’s daughter of having groped her when she was five years old. In addition to this, he said that Frida was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder when he sent her to one of the best boarding schools in the United States and that she should take medicine to control this pathology.

She also cried and said that as a mother she has done everything possible to Frida sofia approaches the family but that is something she must want. She was also very honest in talking about her own addictions and made it clear that she is working with her therapist to continue to stay healthy and sober.

