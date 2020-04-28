Singer Frida sofia shared this Sunday that a profile made under the name “Fridasufrida” has posted content against him and hinted that it could be a profile created by his mother’s followers whose relationship was fragmented for some years. “I understand that people are a fan of Alejandra Guzmán but only I had her as a mother,” he wrote.

“People who are taken advantage of, who steal from you, do drugs and put the bottle in front of you”

Tired of being a victim of attacks, the singer said that she would tell her truth even if fans of the so-called “Queen of Hearts” did not like it, assuring that she has a lot of pain saved and that is why she explodes. “I never really had a mother or father figure and I went to boarding school in Connecticut at age 12immediately after the second kidnapping attempt (which left me traumatized), “she said.

Frida Sofía closed her story by pointing out that although Alejandra is an artist and a legend, there are many things behind the scenes that are not seen. “People who are taken advantage of, who steal from you, drug you and put the bottle in front of you. So I have no choice but to tell you. What happens will be your decision.”

