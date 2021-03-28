Alejandra Guzmán tests positive for Covid-19 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The singer Alejandra Guzmán joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as confirmed by her father, Enrique Guzmán, this Thursday through his Twitter account; The above, after having contact with the former Flans, Mimi, who days ago was also detected Covid-19.

Unfortunately it turned out positive – Enrique Guzmán (@enriqueguzman) March 11, 2021

And it is that until just a few hours ago, the interpreter of “Your head on my shoulder” uncovered his concern for the health of Guzmán, after she presented severe headaches.

As it will be remembered, on March 2, father and daughter were guests of the broadcast of “Mimi with you” on Tv Azteca, and despite the fact that the program was all fun and anecdotes, the situation became alarming just four days later. , as it was learned that Mimi had tested positive for the virus discovered in China.

Immediately the concern for the health of all the guests who came to “Mimi with you” began, mainly because of Enrique Guzmán, who is now an older adult and is 78 years old; However, the singer had already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

“Alejandra is super worried. We went to the program a week ago, we saw Mimi, we were with her and now she has Covid-19. The worst of the case is that a little while ago I spoke with Alejandra and she told me that her head hurts a lot … ”, he told UnoTV.

Even yesterday (Wednesday) the same rocker exposed on his Twitter that the interpreter of “Queen of hearts” had already undergone the analysis on the virus and that until today the results would be known.

It should be noted that on February 15, the former member of the “Teen tops” got the first dose of the vaccine, so he does not feel worried about himself.

So far, Alejandra has not manifested herself on her social networks, but through the message that her father shared, she has received a large number of wishes and messages of a speedy recovery.