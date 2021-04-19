Alejandra Guzmán talks about the abuse accusations of Frida Sofía

In addition, he said that the subject had already been discussed with his entire family and no one expressed himself badly about Enrique Guzmán. “I have talked about it with my whole family, I have talked to Sylvia (Pasquel), I have talked to my mother and my father. He never did anything to anyone in my family. And it is not fair for him to be singled out and crucified for something that neither I nor my father have done, and I tell you because I know him because he gave birth to me and because I love him, ”he said.

Frida Sofía wants to reconcile with Alejandra Guzmán (Gettyimages)

Regarding the possibility of Enrique Guzmán filing a lawsuit against his granddaughter for defamation, Alejandra said that her father has every right to do so, if he sees fit. “! That he does whatever is necessary so that the truth can be discovered and allows him to be more calm, I think it is good that he does what he thinks is necessary.”

In addition, the singer considers that Frida is very resentful because she stopped giving her money for her maintenance, even so, she declared that she will never close the doors of her life and reiterated that she would like to approach her to speak face to face, without involve more people and much less television shows.