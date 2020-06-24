Alejandra Guzman shows her Huatulco house destroyed by the earthquake | Reform

The singer Alejandra Guzmán through her Instagram showed shocking images of the serious damage he suffered in his House Huatulco because of the earthquake that was presented earlier today.

Alejandra decided to spend part of the quarantine in her Huatulco house, OaxacaBut she certainly did not think that something so tragic could happen to her, since she was looking for peace and tranquility.

Unfortunately, today thousands of Mexicans brought a big scare after living a fort 7.5 degree earthquake on the Richter scale, which originated in Oaxaca and was felt in Mexico City, Puebla, Veracruz, and even Yucatan.

It was through her official Instagram account that the singer shared a video from home after the movement that went on for about a minute, showing damage What did.

In the video you can see how the earthquake cracked the walls, broke some glass and threw the windows of one of the rooms in his house.

He just trembled, check out how the wall was, the windows; everything broken. They don’t know the scare, « said the singer.

Without a doubt Alejandra began to receive hundreds of messages of encouragement from his most loyal fans who hope that he is well after such a terrible moment that he had to go through in the morning.

So far Alejandra Guzmán has not disclosed if it suffered other damages inside her house after the tremor, although she mentioned that she is fine and it was only the scare that happened at the time.

On the other hand, another of the celebrities who reacted to the earthquake was Danna Paola, who today Celebrate his birthday and coincided with the tremor, so he said he was « afraid to blow out the candles and make wishes. »

However, time later Danna was very happy of having completed one more year of life.