Alejandra Guzmán sends a statement on the accusations of Frida against Enrique Guzmán

“Statement by Alejandra Guzmán on behalf of the Guzmán family: We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media during the last weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but by letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, whenever any intention to clarify and reconcile is done in private and without the intention of exposing it in the media.

The singer shared some photos in which she appears with her daughter and that show the close relationship they have. (Twitter.com/@Al3jandraGuzman)

“The statements of Enrique and Luis Enrique Guzmán made yesterday in the Ventaneando program will be the only media statements of the family on this matter. We do not want to participate in this wave of gossip that is due to ‘concerned journalists’ taking advantage of the unfortunate situation of Frida “, the text abounded.