Alejandra Guzmán says that Frida Sofía is mentally ill

Since Frida Sofía brought to light the allegations of alleged sexual abuse against her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, 79, earlier this month, there have been several relatives of the young woman who have demonstrated on television programs to take a position on the facts.

And this time, Alejandra Guzmán decided to speak openly about the serious accusations that her daughter is making against her father, and made strong statements, in dialogue with the Mexican journalist Adela Micha, in the program “Adela told me it.”

The singer reiterated in her conversation that her daughter has a mental illness, for which she once again dismissed the allegations of sexual abuse made by Frida Sofía, and said she was tired of the young woman having raged, in which she described as unfair attacks against his family. La Guzmán defended her father’s innocence tooth and nail and said that Frida’s story does not correspond to reality.

“I think this has reached a very strong level. For me it has been incredible, it is very sad for me, because it is about my daughter. I gave birth to her, and my father, who I love and adore, and it is good that we talk; that we make clear the situation that I have lived through so far, “said the interpreter of” Queen of Hearts “, commenting that from a very young age her daughter was diagnosed with a mental illness and that even Alejandra was physically attacked by the young woman.

“I had to send Frida to a school, because they tried to kidnap her and she was only 12 years old. I took her to the best school, which was Ramsy School, in which, in the last year, she was diagnosed with ‘border personality’. I went to school and a therapist told me about this condition ”, commented Guzmán. “I think there is something about her that doesn’t make her feel, I think she has reached a point where she doesn’t have a connection with reality. I don’t think he had the right therapist ”.

The illness that he claims his daughter has is characterized by an emotionally unstable personality, with a distorted sense of self and detachment from reality. The Mayo Clinic defines it as “a mental health disorder that affects the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems with functioning in daily life. It includes self-image problems, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships ”.

The singer assured that she has tried to be a good mother, contrary to what Frida Sofía assures, and warned several times in her interview that both her daughter’s illness and the attitude with which she is attacking them, has led her to speak against his own blood.

“I have helped her, I have tried to keep Frida on medication, but sometimes we did not finish the therapy, or we did not take the medicines, as it should be, so it has been very difficult for me (…) In the end I tried to give her what best. I gave him an apartment, I gave him a car, which I hope he enjoys. She just turned 29 and for two years… it’s sad, because I can’t believe it. He has said things about me that are not true, that it has not been possible to verify, because you cannot verify something that is not true “, the artist commented in her interview.

Alejandra Guzmán went further and assured that the reason why she has not taken legal action against Frida Sofía is because she is his daughter, but she supports that her father, Enrique Guzmán take them, because he believes in her innocence.

“It hurts a lot, now imagine being judged, being singled out for something that is not true. And I have not spoken, because she is my daughter. I have not sued her, because she is my daughter, but I cannot allow her to reach this level and to speak of my father, who supported her so much. My father has other granddaughters and other grandchildren and he has always given us affection ”, said the interpreter.

“I forgive her, because I know that she is sick, because I know that she is not like that, but it is not fair that so much importance and weight is given to a little person who is just beginning and that we love so much, and hopefully (the legal actions brought by his father) that is the way to get to the root of the problem, and help to help him. I will always be there. I have been attacked in public for two years (by Frida), but I have been in the same story for 15 years (in private), ”added the 53-year-old Mexican.