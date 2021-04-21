Alejandra Guzmán receives a strong message from ‘The Community of People with Borderline Personality Disorder’ and they support Frida Sofía

The Mexican singer Alejandra Guzman offered an interview to the journalist Adela Micha in which, in the midst of several moments of tears, he assured that part of the controversy he currently lives with his daughter Frida sofia ‘It is because long ago she was diagnosed with the Borderline Personality Disorder ”. Precisely because of these statements, The Community of People with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) sent a strong message to Guzman.

Let us remember that all this arises after Frida Sofía declared that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán groped her when she was only two years old. Alejandra, defended her father and assured: ‘… He is my father and I know him … because he is a great man … Because he gave me life, because he is a character who has worked all his life, because he ever asked me for forgiveness Mom at the time and also apologized to me for hitting her. ‘ Clearly, ‘The Queen of Rock’ from Mexico he believes in his father’s innocence and he let it be known.

In the middle of the interview, the alleged psychiatric pathology that Frida Sofía suffers, according to Alejandra, came to light. Say what When he sent her to study at a boarding school in the United States, she was diagnosed with it and that is why she must take medicine. However, as she also confirmed, he stopped paying her health insurance and presumes that perhaps ‘He is not taking the medicines he needs’.

So the TLP spoke and they made it clear that “People who suffer from this disease are not characterized by lying and that almost all people who are diagnosed with it suffered some type of abuse during childhood, whether physical, mental and / or sexual.” They claimed that they could even be the cause of this disease being triggered.

They also added that ‘This disorder should not be used to justify any kind of abuse to the victim. And that in addition, these statements can also make people who suffer from it not feel good, since it ends up generating disinformation about it. ‘ They strongly rejected that the disease is used as an excuse to justify abuse of any kind and ratified their support for Frida Sofia.

Keep reading:

He has physically assaulted me, ‘said Alejandra Guzmán about Frida Sofía in the midst of tears

The FBI detains Ninel Conde’s husband. Found in a Florida prison

A source close to Kim Kardashian reveals how the famous single is living

This was the transformation of Diego Boneta to make Luis Miguel an adult