Alejandra Guzmán reacts to statements of abuse by her daughter: Believe in her father

One day after the interview was released in which Frida said she had suffered abuse since she was five years old by her grandfather, the actor and singer Enrique Guzmán, he appeared before the Ventaneando cameras to flatly deny any accusation.

Now it is Alejandra herself who, by means of a short clip, fixes her position in the case, in her words, “I put my hands in the fire for my father”, in addition, she invites her daughter to approach her family to seek help from a therapist.

“I think it is time that I spoke, as a mother I have done everything I could to help my daughter, to get closer to her without the need for cameras and the media, it is very delicate and very sad to see my father trying to understand what is happening ”, said Alejandra in the first seconds of her video.

“Those accusations of which I am also a part, baseless accusations, which are not fair, and I offer you, Frida, to fix this in the best way, to find a good therapist, someone who can help us, I offer you my heart and all my love, because I gave birth to you ”, added the interpreter.

“I put my hands on the fire for my father who taught me to work, he is an example for me, he is a great man, please Frida, come closer,” he concluded.