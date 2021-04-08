Alejandra Guzmán is silent, but other relatives react to Frida Sofía’s harsh statements of abuse



The drama between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía increases.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Frida sofia declared that his grandfather, Enrique Guzman, abused her. The young singer made these statements for Imagen TV and its program “De Primera Mano”. Although the singer of “La Plaga” has already reacted and expressed his concern for his granddaughter’s mental health by saying: “I am very concerned about Frida’s mental instability”, the one who is still silent and does not react is Alejandra Guzmán.

The worst of all the above is that Frida has also said that a boyfriend of her famous mother abused her and that this is how she lost her virginity. She even said that her mother had sex in front of her. And before all this Alejandra Guzman is silent.

The public that has seen Frida Sofía’s interview through the Imagen Entertainment YouTube channel has manifested, a good part of the users who commented on the video have expressed their support and assure that they believe the young singer and model. Some even say they identify with her. “When he said:” how am I not going to be emp * t * da “, I reflected, I do believe you, Frida,” wrote a user.

The video and the statements of Frida Sofía has also caused many to make a call to other mothers, emphasizing the importance of not leaving their children alone, not even in the company of relatives. “This is a message for all of us who are moms: Never leave our children with anyone, even if they are relatives of our children, when you have a child forget about your professional dreams, do not be selfish, do not misfortune the life of an innocent being who depends on you, of your cares. Only love for our little creatures, a healthy environment ”, commented Lucy Gámez.

