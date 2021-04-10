Alejandra Guzmán: “I put my hands on fire for my father … He is a great man”

Alejandra Guzman has used his official account on Instagram to send a new message to his daughter Frida Sofia, asks him to come closer. He tells her that together they can seek help. She is convinced that they can do it. He also assures that he has done everything to help his daughter, but emphasizes that he does not need television cameras for this. Alejandra tells him that she loves her, but she also affirms in a forceful way that she puts her hands in the fire for her father.

“I put my hands on the fire for my father. That he has given me and taught me to work and is an example for me. He’s a great manAlejandra Guzmán said out loud.

Alejandra Guzmán’s full message reads as follows:

“Hello everybody. I think it’s time for me to speak up. As a mother, I have done everything I can to help my daughter, to get closer to her without the need for cameras and the media.“, Says Alejandra Guzmán in the first instance. “It’s delicate,” emphasizes the singer. “It is very sad to see my father, understand what he is going through. Because I’m also going through these accusations, without bases, which are not fair.

To Frida Sofía he says directly: “I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way. Find a good therapist, someone who can help us. I know we can! I offer you my heart and all my love, because I gave birth to you“.

The singer concludes her message with: “Thank you all and please Frida, come closer“.

Prior to this message and taking into account the previous statements that the singer gave through a statement, the public has expressed their opinion through social networks highlighting that they do believe the young singer. Both Alejandra and her father point out that Frida Sofía needs help, they talk about mental health problems, but the fans insist that even though this may be true, this does not necessarily delegitimize the words of the only daughter of the Mexican rocker.

It should be noted that there are other opinions that are in favor of Alejandra, who maintain their refusal to believe Frida Sofía, claiming that too many years have passed. They question why she has waited so long to speak about this matter, and accuse her of doing all this just for fame and media attention. “Still people who believe in that Frida show, do not see that she is a woman with self-esteem problems and of all kinds,” said someone on the Instagram of El Gordo y la Flaca.

“I do believe you, Frida Sofía”: This is the public’s response to Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter