Alejandra Guzmán: “I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way … I offer you my heart and all my love”

Alejandra Guzman has reacted on Instagram. Alejandra has sent a new message to her daughter Frida Sofia. La Guzmán reiterates her love and support for the young singer and tells her that together they can seek help, that together they can seek a therapist. Silvia Pinal’s daughter is confident that they can do it. Enrique Guzmán’s also daughter tells Frida that she loves her, but he also makes it very clear that he is saddened by all the scandal his family is going through now. That she is sad for herself and for her father, whom she defines as “a good man.”

Frida sofia gave an interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante For the First Hand show, she said there that she was abused by her grandfather when she was only five years old. She also asserted that her famous mother’s boyfriends also touched her without her consent and that she was raped by one of these, thus losing her virginity. Enrique Guzmán denies the accusations and Alejandra Guzmán He says: “I put my hands in the fire for my father ”.

“Hello everybody. I think it’s time for me to speak up. As a mother, I have done everything I could to help my daughter, to get closer to her without the need for cameras and the media ”, says Alejandra Guzmán in the first instance.

The singer describes her situation as delicate. “It’s delicate,” says Alejandra. “It is very sad to see my father, understand what he is going through. Because I am also going through those accusations, without bases, which are not fair“.

To his daughter he says directly: “I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way. Find a good therapist, someone who can help us. I know we can! I offer you my heart and all my love, because I gave birth to you ”.

Regarding her position regarding the statements of abuse, in which Frida Sofía points out to Enrique Guzmán as guilty, Alejandra is emphatic when saying: “I put my hands on the fire for my father. That he has given me and taught me to work and is an example for me. He’s a great man“.

The singer concludes with: “Thank you all”, but also adds:Please Frida, come closer!“.

Here is the video of Alejandra Guzmán with the message for Frida Sofía:

“I do believe you, Frida Sofía”: This is the public’s response to Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter