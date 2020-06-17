Alejandra Guzmán fights with her sister-in-law to the beat | Reform

Now, the singer Alejandra Guzmán grabbed to blows with his sister-in-law Mayela Laguna, wife of her brother Luis Enrique, after inviting her to his home in Huatulco, apparently nothing is going well for La Guzmán.

It was a friend of the singer who revealed that in recent days she invited her brother Luis Enrique and her sister-in-law Mayela Laguna to accompany her in Huatulco, but due to an outbreak of anger he ended up grabbing her.

The quarantine appears to be going totally crazy Alejandra Guzmán, because in the same interview she points out that it was not long before she lost the screws.

According to the same source, Alejandra would be in a forced withdrawal and that is why the singer has serious problems to control herself since she has several weeks without trying a drop of alcohol.

In all this time that Alejandra has been there, she has fired many people, including trusted people who got her what she asked for, such as mushrooms and marlguana; in fact, even with his family he has had serious problems, « he said.

It should be noted that problems between Alejandra and Maye started from February happened when the singer celebrated her birthday in Tlalpan and according to the friend on that occasion they passed her drinks and went with everything to her sister-in-law.

Those present had to separate them So that things did not happen to greater, later it was learned that Alejandra apologized to her sister-in-law and for carrying the party in peace with her husband, she accepted them.

If there is something that Alejandra finds $ $ & # $% it is that they leave her with the word in her mouth, and Maye wanted to leave her talking to herself and turned her back to leave, but Ale did not leave her, grabbed her hair and the mad $% & # $ started, they slapped each other, the hair was pulled and there was the occasional kick ”.

When this happened, Luis Enrique, separated his sister and his wife and they immediately left Alejandra’s house to fly to CDMX and although Alejandra tried to apologize to her sister-in-law, she is currently very upset, so much so that he blocked her from all sides.

