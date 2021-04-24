Alejandra Guzmán criticizes her daughter Frida Sofia

Mezcalent Frida Sofía assures that she does not want revenge but justice

The recent interview that Alejandra Guzmán offered to her friend, the Mexican journalist Adela Micha, continues to be a topic of conversation, because in that dialogue, the singer opened her heart, amid the controversy generated by the allegations of alleged sexual abuse that her daughter Frida Sofia has done against her own grandfather, Enrique Guzmán.

And although the interpreter of “My worst mistake” assured that she loves her 29-year-old daughter very much, and even told her that when she is ready to speak in private with her, look for her, because she will be waiting for her, the singer also attacked Frida Sofia and he threw several darts at him that have generated all kinds of reactions.

La Guzmán mentioned a couple of times during the interview, which we present here, that she wants her daughter to work and earn a living for herself and not expecting the help of her mother and without giving any credit to the allegations of sexual abuse of her daughter, on the contrary, he asked her to stop “the circus” that he has set up and hinted that the young woman is wanting to have more popularity in social networks.

#Interview Alejandra Guzmán with Adela Micha I Part II Subscribe to La Saga HERE: goo.gl/Ye2bSD Watch the #MeLoDijoAdela program from Monday to Friday from 09:00 p.m. at 12:00 pm through El Heraldo TV, listen to us on 98.5FM of El Heraldo Radio and follow us on Youtube & Facebook. More from Adela Micha: Follow Adela: instagram.com/adelamicha/ Twitter: twitter.com/Adela_Micha More from La Saga: Facebook: facebook.com/LaSagaOfficial/ Instagram:… 2021-04-19T16: 59: 26Z

“She’s just there in Miami living like a queen, but that’s not life. You have to ching..se to get ahead ”, criticized Alejandra. “It is very easy that way to be able to have followers… that’s right, that’s right. Unfortunately at this time it is very easy to speak ill of someone and muddy that person, but if you know who you are, you will move on. That is why I have come to show my face, to close this chapter and for them to realize that there is a disorder that makes her say things that she believes are true ”.

The 53-year-old singer insisted that she has helped her daughter until she could not help, even financially, by buying her an apartment and a car, and that the young woman has gone very far with her accusations, a fact that has her very affected.

“I am a broken mother. I had never experienced something so ugly, like having seen my father destroyed by something he did not do, and that is unfair … I hope someone can help her. I leave it to God, because I can’t handle this, with being involved in so much shit, “the artist warned, adding that she feels that her daughter’s behavior also reflects that of a generation like Millennials.

“I think it’s the generation that wants everything fast, but I think you have to charter yourself to be able to achieve something … it’s not that easy,” said Guzmán. “I already paid everything I had to pay, and she is already 29 years old, I want her to be independent and to work, but there is anger, resentment (in Frida) (…) It has been difficult for me to help her. If she doesn’t want to get ahead, I can’t do anything, and look, I’ve done everything I could.

Despite harsh criticism against her daughter, Alejandra Guzmán mentioned in Adela Micha’s program that the young woman is very talented, but insisted that she is a liar.

“She has perfect pitch, she studied two careers. You have everything to get ahead, without the need to lie or make false accusations. But each one decides what to do with his life, and I think it is sad, because in the end I do not think that this will be forgotten so easily and it will not be positive for her, “said the Mexican.