Alejandra Guzmán breaks the silence around the harsh statements of her daughter Frida Sofía

Frida sofia assured during an interview -a Imagen TV- that his grandfather, Mr. Enrique Guzman, he had abused her when she was still a child. Through the screens of Ventaneando in an interview with Pati chapoy the dad of Alejandra Guzman denied such accusations. Today, the singer sent a press release where she addresses this issue and speaks on behalf of the entire Guzmán family, taking up part of the opinions expressed by her father where he highlights his concern for his granddaughter’s mental health.

Alejandra is also blunt in saying that any possible reconciliation between her, her daughter and the rest of the family will be in private and without the intervention of any other means of communication, as it happened days ago with Wake up America, the morning of Univision. Where through a phone call they wanted to reconcile them in front of their entire audience, A fact that was not to the liking of Alejandra Guzmán, as her work team stated hours later.

“We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media for the past few weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but rather letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, provided that any intention to clarify and reconcile is done in private and without the intention of exposing it in the media ”.

Yesterday, Enrique Guzmán was in Ventaneando with the approval of his daughter, and through the statement the singer is very clear in saying that these statements will be the only ones that the family will give to any television program and / or media in this regard:

“The declarations of Enrique and Luis Enrique Guzmán made yesterday on the television show Windowing will be the only media statements of the family on this matter. We do not want to participate in this wave of gossip that is due to “concerned journalists” taking advantage of Frida’s sorry situation. “

Alejandra Guzmán concludes ensuring that not after this release there will be no further statements on this issue: “The family is exploring the possibility of taking legal action against the people and / or the media that make or have made unfounded and defamatory disclosures in relation to this issue. There will be no more statements“.

Relatives of Frida Sofía react to harsh statements of abuse