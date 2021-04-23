Alejandra Guzmán believes that her father abused Frida Sofia?

Getty Images Does Alejandra Guzmán believe that her father sexually abused Frida Sofia?

This week Alejandra Guzmán sat down to speak with journalist Adela Micha, on the program “Adela told me so”, about the delicate accusations of her daughter Frida Sofía against her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, whom she points out as having sexually abused her since she was a 5 year old girl.

And in addition to ensuring that his daughter has a mental illness that leads her to distort reality, he offered his absolute support to his father and said that he does not believe for a second the allegations of the 29-year-old girl.

“He never did anything to anyone in the family. Please, realize where things come from … but I want to put the ‘up to here’, because it is not possible for us to be singled out, judged and crucified, because it is something we have not done … (I know) because I know him, because he gave birth to me, because he is my father ”, commented the pop music star in the aforementioned program.

#Interview Alejandra Guzmán with Adela I Part ISubscribe to La Saga HERE: goo.gl/Ye2bSD Watch the #MeLoDijoAdela program from Monday to Friday from 09:00 p.m. at 12:00 pm through El Heraldo TV, listen to us on 98.5FM of El Heraldo Radio and follow us on Youtube & Facebook. More from Adela Micha: Follow Adela: instagram.com/adelamicha/ Twitter: twitter.com/Adela_Micha More from La Saga: Facebook: facebook.com/LaSagaOfficial/ Instagram:… 2021-04-19T16: 42: 19Z

“(I believe in his innocence) because I know it, because I know that he is a great man. Because he is my father, because he gave me life, because he is a character who works in life, because he apologized for the blows he gave my mother, “he added.

And in the face of the forceful defense that Alejandra Guzmán made of her father, completely dismissing the complaints of Frida Sofía, the journalist Adela Micha asked her why she automatically disqualified her daughter’s statements, without even asking her daughter.

“I did not disqualify her, it is that I have already been in the place where she put my father. I have been in the place where he put me with a drama. The whole family has been in the same place as me. We are all afraid of what may happen next, because she is reaching an uncontrollable level. I do not know why there is that need to hurt us, when I have given him everything I can, “said Guzmán.

“I have done everything, I have gone to all the therapies, to rehab, to places where they can help me. I can’t help her, because I also have my problems and I try to stay sober, which is what I’m doing… I’m clean and sober. I have been two months, and I am happy, because I have to overcome this stage that has made me go through a horrible depression, “she added.

#Interview Alejandra Guzmán with Adela Micha I Part II Subscribe to La Saga HERE: goo.gl/Ye2bSD Watch the #MeLoDijoAdela program from Monday to Friday from 09:00 p.m. at 12:00 pm through El Heraldo TV, listen to us on 98.5FM of El Heraldo Radio and follow us on Youtube & Facebook. More from Adela Micha: Follow Adela: instagram.com/adelamicha/ Twitter: twitter.com/Adela_Micha More from La Saga: Facebook: facebook.com/LaSagaOfficial/ Instagram:… 2021-04-19T16: 59: 26Z

And although the singer reaffirmed that her daughter suffers from the “Borderline” mental disorder, she mentioned that she does not understand the anger that her daughter has for her and her family, and blamed the fact that she no longer gave her money.

“I don’t know why this unbridled anger is. I think it’s because I stopped giving him money for maintenance and health insurance, because he medicated in his own way, and I think that’s what pain killers do after a while, because it affects your system … lobotomy, “said the singer of” Making love with another. “