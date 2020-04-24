Silvia Pinal will have to undergo hip surgery after suffering a painful fall at home

| April 24, 2020

After suffering a heavy fall at home, Silvia Pinal will be operated on for a hip fracture.

Through its ‘Everything for Women’ program, Maxine Woodside He announced that the first actress had to be immediately transferred to the hospital.

According to the entertainment journalist, Pinal It will be operated this Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. Further, Woodside asked for blood donors for the artist.

For her part, the artist’s daughter, Silvia Pasquel, assured that his mother was stable, but asked to have respect.

“Friends of the press, I know that everyone wants the story, but there are also times that we have to respect because she is an older lady.It is an operation that is not serious, but delicate, my mother is not to give interviews. That is my plea, I thank you very much “, he expressed Pasquel in an interview with the program Venga la Alegría.

Previously, the actress had already been in the hospital because she felt bad last February, so she had to stay for a few days.

Meanwhile, the singer Alejandra Guzmán He expressed in his Instagram account that the last diva of Mexican cinema is in a delicate state, so he requested help from his fans to go to the hospital where he is to donate blood.

“Friends. My mom is delicate, I need your help, rh O negative blood, with a 4-hour fast at the Hospital Angeles de Interlomas“Is the text that is read in the publication.

With Information from: Agencia Reforma, Redacción

