Alejandra Guzmán accuses a show that ‘reconciled’ her with Frida Sofía of ambush

“This morning, the producers of Despierta América (Univisión), along with her daughter Frida Sofía, ambushed Alejandra Guzmán while she was recovering from Covid at her home in Mexico. Frida was on her show to promote her musical career. After a bit of crying and crocodile tears, the producers contacted us, ”the statement read.

In addition, La Guzmán’s team explained to the television space that it was too early in Mexico to make a call and that the singer was in recovery due to her recent Covid-19 infection.

Press Release Alejandra Guzmán.

(Press release Alejandra Guzmán.)



Likewise, they reiterated that a public conversation between the artist and her daughter was not necessary, because “any conversation between mother and daughter was already taking place” they have been in contact having long conversations.

“Any serious intention of reconciliation was not going to improve developing in a television program that seeks to increase its audience ratings in the cheapest way possible,” accused Guzmán’s team and reiterated that the events were an “ambush” against the singer .

In the statement, qualifiers are also read as ‘sensationalist’, in addition, the text specifies that the singer avoid any type of appearance or statement in said program.

Let us remember that yesterday, during the broadcast of the television show, Frida Sofía started a call with her mother, in which she invited her to a reconciliation, because, she assured, she misses and loves her.