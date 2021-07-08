Alejandra Espinoza’s body: photos

. Did Alejandra Espinoza inject herself with gold ?: Look at her abs!

Alejandra Espinoza is considered by far the most beloved queen of Our Latin Beauty of all time. And it is that in addition to the immense charisma that the beautiful Mexican has, her athletic body and her beauty are always the subject of conversation.

The television host stole praise and all kinds of comments, on account of a striking photograph shared on her Instagram account, in which she boasted of her heart attack abs.

The former beauty queen published an image in full exercise routine in the gym, where she showed off her very flat abdomen, dressed in short sports pants and a T-shirt, which stole all eyes.

But it was the message with which Alejandra accompanied her “posting” the one that most enchanted her loyal fans, because there the first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina mentioned being gold in its maximum splendor.

The entertainer and actress wore a striking phrase on her shirt, which she wanted to share, as a message of empowerment.

“I’m gold baby pure SOLID gold,” said the Univision star.

And coinciding with the fact that she is pure gold, the Mexican fans filled the ex-queen’s network with all kinds of comments, in which they revealed phrases in which they stated that the figure of Alejandra Espinoza is worthy of the envy of good .

There were even those who mentioned that the Mexican has nothing to envy other celebrities in the world of entertainment, such as the diva of divas, Jennifer López, who is also famous for her luxurious abs.

Alejandra is a star of sports and physical activity, and a few weeks ago she also enchanted her fans, with the publication of a video in which she showed off her handling of the tube.

“A few bruises here and there but we are doing well in case they were with the earring 😂”, was the comment with which the wife of the choreographer Aníbal Marrero accompanied his publication.

Alejandra Espinoza has consolidated a successful career in the entertainment world since 2007, when she was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, a Univision reality show, which returns to the screen next September with its 12th edition.

Last weekend Alejandra gave something to talk about with a striking photo, in which she showed off a voluminous hair that everyone loved.