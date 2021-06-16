. Alejandra Espinoza will host Premios Juventud

There are five weeks until the Premios Juventud delivery, which will take place on July 22, and while the famous gala is heating up engines, it has just been known that Alejandra Espinoza will once again have the honor of being the host of the event.

The news was revealed by the former Nuestra Belleza Latina herself, who took to her social networks to make the announcement with great fanfare.

The former Mexican queen shared on her Instagram account an official photograph of Premios Juventud, where she is confirmed as the host of the gala.

Who do you think is more than happy with this? You guessed it YOOOOOO !! 💃🏼💃🏼💃 ”, was the comment with which Alejandra accompanied her publication. “See you next July 22 at @premiosjuventud Thanks @univision for the opportunity 🤗”.

The news of the first Nuestra Belleza Latina, a show that returns to the screen this September with its 12th edition, delighted its loyal followers, who filled the Mexican’s networks with messages where they shared their feelings.

“Yassss”, “chulada”, “I love it, she is beautiful and talented” and “I love Alejandra, you are Super to drive, I do not miss it, continue the blessings”, were some of the comments that emerged in networks after the Announcement of the host of Premios Juventud.

Univisión also revealed the news through the official account of the gala, and praised the talent of the ex-queen.

“A good party needs a good hostess! We are proud to present @alejandraespinoza as our host of #PremiosJuventud “, said the show, through its social network, where Alejandra also received many comments and compliments.

The Premios Juventud gala will air live on Univision on July 22 at 7:00 PM ET, and Univision promises a show full of surprises and a lot of talent.

Within the list of nominees, have been the Colombian singers Karol G and Camilo, who lead the table, with 12 nominations each.

In addition to Alejandra, another former Nuestra Belleza Latina who will be part of the show is Clarissa Molina, who along with Gabriel Coronel, Jomari Goyso, Roberto Hernández and Fátima Molina will be in the prelude to the “PJ Takeover” show.

Likewise, Borja Voces, host of “Noticiero Univision Digital Edition” will present the behind the scenes of the award ceremony.

Those who wish to vote for their favorite artists can do so on the Premios Juventud site from now until June 28. Through this link you can cast your votes.