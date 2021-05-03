Alejandra Espinoza uncovers her sexual intimacy… And that of her husband Aníbal Marrero

Alejandra Espinoza naked her sexual intimacy … And that of her husband, Aníbal Marrero, also.

As we tell you, Ale, along with his sister Damaris Jiménez, They have a podcast called ‘Entre Hermanas’ and every Thursday they upload a new episode. Last week they decided to pamper their followers, and answer their questions. Which? Everything, mostly about fantasy, sex, masturbation and much more.

Alejandra Espinoza and her sister Damaris Jiménez. Photo: Courtesy Latin Icons

Among many, they asked Alejandra if she masturbated, something that in an exclusive interview with us, she announced that it would be one of the topics they would touch on in the podcast, let’s remember that Damaris studies psychology and is a life coach.

“Yes, it’s like asking a man: ‘Do you masturbate?’ … 100% of men masturbate, 100% of women should masturbate“, Assured the presenter of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’.

A less sexual question, but no less important for that, was for him to tell what was the most difficult decision he had had to make, which he surprised by telling this anecdote.

“In 2016 my life was fixed, they gave me my own program, ‘La Banda’, I was at a high peak of my career, happy, and I think it was the first time, after 8 years, that I felt good.n, I felt like I was doing something I wanted very much, and I made the decision to move to Los Angeles… We had a house in Miami, but I’m not satisfied, it was a difficult decision, because we had just bought, I had everything, but I went after my dreams as an actress, ”she replied.

They also asked her about her breast reduction and what her husband said to her. She assured that she did not ask for permission, that it was something of her, and that it also bothered her since, in the summer between ninth and tenth grade, she grew up and everyone began to see her differently.

And from the breasts, the sexual questions returned now it was the turn of the ‘fantasies’ in intimacy with your partner. To which Alejandra confessed that she loves it! …

“Aníbal and I have a communication like few people, thanks to him I am not ashamed to talk about anything… We have been together for almost 14 years, doing that kind of thing makes your relationship continue, play games, play that you are someone else. With my wigs that I say are for acting classes and not (laughs) ”.

The ‘hottest’ moment of the conversation was when Damaris chose the last question for her sister, before telling her that she had received many wanting to know the same … What? If Alejandra’s husband, dancer and choreographer, Aníbal Marrero is gay.

Ale had already answered that question recently, when she was a guest on ‘El Lunch con Caro’ and Carolina Sandoval touched on that topic. However, on his podcast he went a bit more in depth about this. Not only did he respond, but he also He confessed that she also at some point asked him.

“Let everyone think what they want to think … Nobody ever said anything to me, they didn’t mention me and nothing, people talk a lot of shit… Just as they think that all hairdressers are gay, that all machinists are gay, Aníbal is a dancer, he danced ballet, he did many things that, for many people who do not have many things in mind, think that they are races for gays“, He began by telling his sister and continued.

“I am with him, I don’t give a damn what the world thinks, I’m at home with him, in bed every night and do not believe me that I am not interested. I’m going to answer what Aníbal told me when I asked him ”, said Alejandra…

Yes, she also asked him, but neither when married nor as a boyfriends, but when she was a contestant on ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, and the gossip was among all her companions. “He didn’t have much of a filter, I go straight to him and ask him, ‘They’re saying you’re gay, are you gay?’“.

What she received in response was a smile from her now husband and father of her son Mateo, for which assumed it was, until he discovered that he had a girlfriend and was confused and claimed him. Your answer?

“Look, I’m so tired of people thinking that because of the type of job I have that I’m gay, that I don’t care.He replied.

The rest of the story is already public knowledge, they fell in love, they went to live together, they got married, they became parents and they formed a beautiful family that has already been in true love for 14 years.

REVIEW HERE THE INTERVIEW WE DID WITH ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA AND DAMARYS: