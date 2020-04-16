Despite the quarantine, the actress and television host is still working and this weekend she will join Lady Gaga in “One World, Together at Home”, a benefit event that will be seen by Univision

Between her work, the tasks of a housewife, teaching Matteo and staying fit, Alejandra Espinoza She takes care of herself and perhaps thus avoids worrying more than she already is during this coronavirus crisis.

“I have never pretended to see this quarantine as “oh, it’s my vacation!” No, I get up every day at half past five in the morning, I have to take one of my dogs out, that’s the only thing I go out for, for that and for the store. I always tell my mom that you have to appoint a soldier at home; I mean, the one who goes to everything, I am the self-appointed soldier. Not because I do not think that my husband is not going to do it well, but I need to be sure that everything will be fine and that he will be careful and since I am not going to be with him I cannot be one hundred percent sure of that, so I prefer to do it myself ”, assures the famous Sonia in the new version of Rubí, starring Camila Sodi.

“And then I come back (from walking the dog), clean the house, prepare Matteo’s class, prepare breakfast, wake up Matteo, bathe him, change him, from 9 to 12 we are at school (at home); I exercise for an hour and a half, and then I eat food, we eat, we wash the dishes, then I go on for two or three hours working on my things and then we have dinner and I go to sleep. ”

In addition, this Saturday he also has to work on the special “One World, Together at Home”, that Lady Gaga has organized to raise funds and honor the “heroes” of the coronavirus crisis. A show that will feature the participation of more than 75 artists worldwide and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Alejandra and Raúl “el Gordo” de Molina this event on Univision in the United States, this coming Saturday at 5 PM, and various digital platforms.

“I love it, I was fascinated at the moment I received the email where I was being invited to be part of this event. I find it a very beautiful movement and a movement that is recognizing those who deserve to be recognized right now, who are all the people who are there, at the foot of the canyon, fighting in the front row for us.“

At the moment Alejandra Espinoza is already clear about the first thing she will do once the quarantine is over: “The first thing I am going to do is go see my mom. My dad, my mom, they have me very very nervous. Obviously everything that is happening, I understand that my parents, my grandmothers are people at risk and I find them worried; it gives me a lot of feeling ”.

The actress and television host also said that with her family they keep in constant communication through digital platforms: “We have a chat in my family and they are all there, and then my mom and dad try to be the force because we get very nervous. But I do know that they are very nervous, stressed, worried, suddenly at night they get up to exercise to stay strong, to keep their system strong, and that makes me very homesick and I want to see them, I really want to see them. I think it has never taken me so long to be with them. The first thing I’m going to do is grab the car and go home. “

