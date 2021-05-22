Alejandra Espinoza revealed those failures that changed her life

How we tell you, Alejandra Espinoza has a podcast, ‘Entre Hermanas’, precisely with one of them, the psychology student and life coach Damarys Jiménez … This week the presenter of ‘Our Latin Beauty’ she did it alone and revealed those failures that changed his life.

“The word sounds super hard, difficult, a bit negative but here in this podcast I’m going to show you that failing can be the best thing that can happen to you“… Ale began by saying, who just gave her that title ‘Failure’, because that word for her is more of a blessing than a curse.

“Currently I feel that there is great pressure from society to be successful, and not to make mistakes, but from now on I tell you that youWe’ve all been in a bad time at some point in our lives… What you consider a failure at this moment, tomorrow can be your great blessing ”, he continued saying.

“Not failing that really makes you a failure because they have not tried, those who fail and fail must be applauded because they have tried… Many times we do not take risks out of fear of failing, so that they do not think badly of us, so that they see us as failures, and we do things thinking about the eyes of others, do not stay with the desire to do things simply because they think you are a failure, “she said in the podcast where she was very passionate about the subject.

It is that Ale confessed that the ‘failure’ touched her several times in her life in her just 34 years, it is that even age worried her, until she understood everything she had achieved in such a short time and allowed herself to flow.

“I am a Christian, I believe in God and I am a faithful believer that God has a purpose in my life, I have to try a lot, but if he does not want things to turn out they will not turn out like that I have given 200%… I’m aware of that, that’s why for me having faith in God I feel less pressured to achieve something, because I put it in his hands ”, she confessed.

After this presentation, she began to describe those failures that frustrated her at the time and made her wonder: ‘Why me?’, To later understand that what did not come out was the way to something better for her life.

THE ‘FAILURE’ OF NOT HAVING BEEN OUR BEAUTY MEXICO:

“In 2006 I participated in Nuestra Belleza México, I wanted to be Nuestra Belleza México, I wanted to win. I represent Baja California and I lose… I went back to Mexico, super unsuccessful. Then the ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ thing happens, and I start to think: ‘If I had won Nuestra Belleza México, I would have been the representative of Mexico in 2007, I would not have been able to participate in NBLIt means that I hadn’t had that opportunity that changed my life ”.

Alejandra Espinoza in 2008 after winning Nuestra Belleza Latina. Photo: Getty Images

THE ‘FAILURE’ OF WORKING ON ‘SATURDAY GIANT’:

“When I won ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ my year did not go very well, because I was not prepared … I thank God for everything, in 2008 my year of reign ends, and I They offer me to stay as a model of ‘Giant Saturday‘, without underestimating the modeling work I thought: ‘I don’t want to be standing around teaching a product’, I wanted to act, camera.

I accepted it but at the time I did feel like a failure, they gave me the golden opportunity which was to win and I failed, they are offering me the job of modeling where I don’t even have to speak … Today working on ‘Sábado Gigante’ was the best thing that could happen to me, I learned so much… Working alongside Don Francisco, from the production, I would never have fallen into better hands in my life, they helped me… ”.

From left to right, Ana Patricia Gámez, Greidys Gil, Melissa Marty and Alejandra Espinoza. One of them was excluded from Univision commercials. Photo: Univision

THE ‘FAILURE’ OF BEING A MODEL:

“In 2009 I started modeling, I got into an agency in Miami, and I went to auditions. At first, when I went to auditions and they didn’t catch me, I didn’t understand… Many months later I began to understand that it was not that they did not catch me because I was not good, they didn’t catch me simply because it wasn’t what they were looking for. After about 3 months I felt like a failure because I said: ‘I’m not good at photos, modeling, not even for this’, and then I began to realize that you are simply not what people are looking for ”.

Alejandra Espinoza. Photo: AIMAE

THE ‘FAILURE’ OF LOSING A PREGNANCY:

“In 2011, This is difficult to talk about because I don’t have a healing level, I had a loss. I got married in 2011, I got pregnant and I had a loss, at that moment I felt like a failure as a wife, as a mother, as a woman. However, I also realized, many years later, why God decided that this was not the right time for me, I had many experiences to go through. When my son Mateo was born, in 2015, that year I could enjoy Mateo too much, in 2011 I was starting my career, it would have been much more difficult“.

Alejandra Espinoza celebrated the 4 years of Matteo. Photo: Alejandra Espinoza

THE ‘FAILURE’ OF THE ACTRESS:

“In 2016 I started audition in Los Angeles for series and movies, I don’t know how many auditions I have done but I have done many … You feel like a failure because they don’t catch you at all. I have many talks with my dad that are very wise conversations, he always tells me to do the auditions that are necessary and at any moment the correct one arrives“.

Alejandra Espinoza. Photo: Mezcalent

TIPS ON BLESSING ‘FAILURES’:

“You have to use mistakes as a source of learning, that things do not go unnoticed. Look what was the cause of failure … Also that we evolve with the things we do, that we dare to fail, one of the most effective ways to lose fear is to expose ourselves to everything that we are afraid of, if you are afraid to start a business do it, something small ”.

“Applaud your successes, your achievements and also when you fail, I did not get where I wanted but look at all the obstacles I knocked down, okay, we do not have to reach the top if we are right …”.

REVIEW HERE THE INTERVIEW WITH ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA ABOUT HER PODCAST: