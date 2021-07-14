Alejandra Espinoza poses as a Miss Universe

. Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra Espinoza has managed to consolidate a successful and applauded career in the entertainment world, after being chosen as the first winner of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2007, and since then she is seen by many of her followers as the perfect image of what it means to be a queen.

And the fact is that the beautiful Mexican not only owns a charisma and an overwhelming personality, which have led her to become the great darling of Nuestra Belleza Latina, but when posing she brings out her glamor and style, as if It will be a whole Miss Universe.

This is how the former beauty queen herself saw it, through a video that she shared on her Instagram account, in which she recalled those luxury photo studios that the famous Miss Universe photographer, Fadil Berisha, usually does with the winners.

In the clip shared by the first winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the television entertainer is seen posing with a pool in the background, while wearing a beautiful and sensual print dress from her own clothing brand AIMAE.

Alejandra plays with the camera with a lot of flirtation and grace, as Miss Universe usually does in Fadil Berisha’s studios, wagging her beautiful hair and posing as a queen and a model.

“ʙᴀʙʏ, ɪ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴀʏ! ᴺᵉʷ ᶜᵒˡˡᵉᶜᵗⁱᵒⁿ. ᴬᴵᴹᴬᴱ…. @ aimae.apparel @dunisfarm ”, was the comment with which the Univisión star accompanied his promotional publication to announce news to his sales showcase.

Play

Miss Universe 2009-2014 / Photo shoot With Fadil Berisha2015-02-22T18: 57: 28Z

Immediately, the fans of the former beauty queen filled the social network with praise for Alejandra, and agreed not only that she is still a queen, but they also sent her all kinds of messages where they showed their admiration.

“Beautiful”, “The most beautiful”, “Beautiful and perfect!”, And “Don’t stain Ale 😍🔥 not all of us have that great body to look like this with those outfits !!! You look beautiful as always ”, were some of the comments generated by Alejandra’s publication. “You look divine as always, empowered and complete,” said another fan.

Alejandra Espinoza, who was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2007, launched her clothing brand AIMAE in 2019, a name that arose from the initials of her son Aiden Mateo’s name and the surname Espinoza.

When talking about her clothing brand, Alejandra Espinoza said at that time:

“I am very happy to be able to be making this goal come true, which has been a great challenge and you need to find the right people who believe in the greatness of your dreams, who support you, guide you, and help you achieve what what do you want”.

Regarding her taste for costumes and the garments offered by her brand, Alejandra added: