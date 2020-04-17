Alejandra Espinoza next to Raúl de Molina will have the honor of having a participation in the conduct of the event ‘One World: Together At Home’, organized by Global Citizen and World health organization in gratitude to community health workers, who fight daily against the coronavirus.

East Saturday, April 18 at 8/6 PM Centro, Univision will join this live broadcast. The event that aims to unite the world in a ‘thank you’, will have more than 70 personalities and the collaboration of Lady Gaga it was chosen as presenters to Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert… Among the artists who will make their presentations will be: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

We spoke exclusively to Alejandra Espinoza, whom we see as very committed from her social networks, helping the community to get through this crisis of the pandemic as best they can.

“Being part of this historic event, where Univision is going to say present, is super important to me. I think it is one of the, I am not going to say obligations because it is not really an obligation of anyone to help, those things are done from the heart, those things are done without thinking or expecting anything in return, but I do believe that at the moment it is when one more must be present or must say when it comes to doing a good thing “, begins saying Alejandra.

-It is not a Telethon, nor are funds being raised, it is giving “thanks” …

A.E .: Companies, entrepreneurs are being called upon … There are many people who have not yet done their bit, who have not yet supported, have not contributed; They are being called to know what is happening, what all the people who work in health are living, to know and to know and to help in the way that they can … It is to hear first-hand from the people who are living it, which in this case are our doctors, our nurses, police officers, all the people who work in the service, and I think that what is going to be done is very nice, hopefully and it will make an impact, not only to Those who are taking the message, but also in the public, in ourselves, and that the music also helps us to enjoy all this for a little while.

– How did you feel when you received the invitation to be part of something so important?

A.E .: When I read the e-mail first-class I was very excited, and with Raúl de Molina, I like the idea much more, I get along very well with him, I love him very much, and to be able to be part of this event with someone I love so much, because there was a double emotion, a double happiness … J Balvin will be there, Maluma will be there, they will also be talking about what they are doing to try to bring help, the way in which they are living all this , and try to let people know that we are all in this together. No matter where in the world you are, right now we are all in the same, we are all in the same circumstances that this is over to continue with our lives.

– At what point did you realize that this was not a movie, it was the reality of the world, and without knowing for how long?

A.E .: This is so strange … Never in my life, thank God, have I been in a natural disaster. When suddenly here in California it has shaken I have been Miami, when a hurricane goes to Miami I am in Los Angeles. I never imagined that this would happen, when you started talking that there was a virus, like you see it so far, you don’t see that it will affect you. We saw it first in China, then in different places in Europe, and then suddenly it came here, and I really at first didn’t believe it… My sister is a nurse in Tijuana, in Mexico, and then she already had time as if saying to us: “This is coming and very strong” … My family like they prepared a lot, but it hit me very hard.

“Did it surprise you?”

A.E .: The day I returned to Los Angeles. My first impression was going to the supermarket, it was empty, literally, there was no fruit or vegetables … Afterwards, obviously, you see the news, you see what is happening, I also rely a lot on what the staff who work in hospitals say I think it is very important to hear first hand what is happening. Not so much what our government is saying, and hopefully they will speak to us with the utmost truth, but I rely more on what the person who is working there says, who is striving and knows 100% what is happening.

-We see you very active in the networks helping and providing information.

A.E .: Every day I receive around 100 or 150 direct messages on Instagram and Facebook, not to mention, from people who are really experiencing it, who are suffering, who do not know how they are going to do by the end of the fortnight, who do not know How are they going to pay the rent, or the food, for that reason I have gotten very involved in it. I try to look for the information and give it to the people, I have used many my social networks to bring the information to them because at the end of the day it is what we have left to help, help within what we can and what our possibilities are … If millions had Believe me millions I would give, unfortunately I don’t have them.

