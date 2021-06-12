Alejandra Espinoza did something to her lips?

. Did Alejandra Espinoza do something to her lips ?: What did the first Nuestra Belleza Latina confess?

It is no secret to anyone that one of the answers that many famous people usually give when asked if they have resorted to any cosmetic surgery or extra help to look radiant, with very lush skin, and full lips, is that there is nothing hidden behind it , but it is only “aguita”.

And a few days ago, with the grace that characterizes her, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina Alejandra Espinoza, shared a funny video in which she boasted of ultra-full lips, evidently fictitious, and made fun of those phrases reminiscent of celebrities who deny their retouching .

In the hilarious TikTok video, the first Nuestra Belleza Latina winner is seen speaking to the camera, parodying the popular montage.

“They are going to start with the messages of what did you do? What did you do? … nothing … sleep, sleep, drink water and use sunscreen”, was the comment of the current host of Univisión, while making entertaining gestures .

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina posted the video on her Instagram account, and there she again played with irony.

“Zero fillers, just sleep, water and sunscreen🤷🏻‍♀️ that’s the secret 😂”, was the message with which the Mexican accompanied her publication, which unleashed a lot of comments and laughter from her loyal followers.

Among the messages that Alejandra’s fans expressed, in addition to the laughter that the clip generated and phrases praising the histrionic talent of the former beauty queen, they thanked the presenter for her sincerity.

The darling of the small screen has spoken openly in the past about her surgeries, and last year she even mentioned that she had to remove some breast implants that she put in after winning the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, due to health problems.

Play

Ale Espinoza was moved to remember his coronation in the first edition | NBL El Reencuentro It was in 2006 when the first casting took place for what would become one of the most important beauty contests. From the competition that was broadcast on Univisión in 2007, the Mexican emerged victorious and now almost comes to tears when she saw the images of her iconic coronation. The presenter… 2020-07-13T14: 01: 54Z

The entertainer did a live with her followers and there she opened up about what was happening to her.

“I had to be doing some tests because I was having a lot of pain in my right breast, so I got a little scared actually… It was getting like very hard, very strange. Anyway, I had to go to the doctor. I had to go do some exams, “said Alejandra. “It seems that my right breast is encapsulating, so, I don’t know, I have to go have other tests to see what happens (…) I still have to wait for some results to arrive, (but it seems) that I am going to have to operate ”.

The ex-queen said very honestly that when she was younger she did not like the size of her breasts, which always caused her discomfort.

“At 16 I started to develop from ahead and I was not very happy about it. And that was something very personal because all my sisters are big boobies and they all love them, but I never liked them. I didn’t like them at all, I was always wearing a T-shirt, I didn’t like showing them a lot, I couldn’t put on a lot of clothes that I wanted, ”said Espinoza.

“As soon as I started to earn a little more and raised the money, I had surgery, the surgery is very expensive, because my surgery was not to put implants and there you go, my surgery was a reconstructive surgery, that is, it had to be cut, there was to make a mess. I didn’t want them to put implants on me, but then the doctor told me that it was almost obligatory to get implants because if you don’t have it all weird. I told him I did not want boobies, that the least he could leave me, “recalled the talent of Univision.