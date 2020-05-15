.

Alejandra Espinoza broke down in tears for not being able to see her family in the midst of the quarantine experienced worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic. It all happened on Univision’s special program “For Them: Celebrating Mothers” that aired last Sunday, May 10.

Rafael Araneda, one of the presenters of the special, surprised Espinoza with a message that his parents sent him to honor his famous daughter during Mother’s Day 2020, a very different celebration due to the social distancing that is being experienced by the Coronavirus .

“We are all here to congratulate you, tell you everything we love you and tell you how proud we are of you. You have known how to be a very good mom, you have instilled in Matteo the great love for his cousins, his family. He has inherited from you your humility, your way of being and that is a great inheritance, what else can you leave the child, “said the mother of the Mexican star.

While her father continued mentioning: “I have always seen you, I know that you are a good daughter, you have always proved it… An exceptional daughter, regardless of what you do or don’t do, for me you are my daughter whether you are famous or don’t be famous And just as you are a good daughter, you are a good wife and of course a good mom. Congratulations, take care and God bless you all. ”

Espinoza could not contain his tears and also dedicated a few words to his mother for Mother’s Day:

“I just want to take advantage of this space that one has to express what one feels, to tell my mother that I love her and my sisters … All my sisters are excellent mothers thanks to the mother who touched us, so I want to say that I love her very much and I miss her very much. I am crazy because this is all over and I have to grab the car to go see her and all my sisters, may God bless her very much and it will not be long before God to be together. “

On the other hand, the Univision presenter expressed heartfelt words to her entire family while she could not contain her tears of emotion for all the messages she received from them:

“Obviously my parents, my brothers, my family and my grandmothers are the most important thing I have, they know it. Now lately I am more sensitive than usual, I am missing them much more, I am crazy to see them. I haven’t even dared to stop in front of my mom’s house because I know I’m not going to bear wanting to get off. ”

Alejandra Espinoza also mentioned that her family is the most important thing for her at all times: “I have always been very familiar, I have always been one of the people who when I am in my worst moments I want to be in my mother’s house, when I’m in my best moments, I also want to be in my mom’s house, so I miss them very much, I love them very much. ”

Alejandra Espinoza and her husband, Anibal Marrero, are living the quarantine in the company of their little son Matteo in the privacy of their residence in the city of Los Angeles, California. However, the Mexican star has not stopped working remotely with Univision on various programs that have been broadcast during the quarantine of the Coronavirus.

