Alejandra Delgadillo shows off her figure in a swimsuit from the beach

The presenter Alejandra Delgadillo, a fan of the Rayados de Monterrey, continues to captivate her followers on social networks by sharing a flirty photograph in a swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

“Dance with the waves, move with the sea.” Was Delgadillo’s message on social networks where he shared it along with the image where he appears from the beach.

Through his official Instagram account, Delgadillo shared the image where he can be seen from the beach with a white swimsuit where he wore his tanned figure next to the waves of the sea.

The image has more than 7000 likes and hundreds of comments from its most loyal followers who praised its natural beauty and well-worked figure.

The Fox Sports field correspondent in the Rayados del Monterrey games in Liga MX, has gained great popularity on social media with her beauty, adding millions of followers.

