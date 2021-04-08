Alejandra Delgadillo conquers her fans with a flirty photo in a lace bralette

Alejandra Delgadillo, Rayados de Monterrey fan and Fox Sports host, fell in love with her followers with her new publication on social networks, in which she showed herself with a touch of elegance that made more than one fall in love.

Through her official Instagram account, Alejandra Delgadillo, who always shows her support for the Rayados when they play a match, wore a flirty photo in a black lace bralette where she looked quite nice and sophisticated that her followers liked.

With more than 260,000 followers, Delgadillo won the attention of users without showing too much, with a photo in which she was daring, but with enough elegance in between.

It should be remembered that Alejandra Delgadillo has become one of the most followed influencers on social networks, since she usually pampers her fans with her beautiful photographs, her exercise routines and her love for the Rayados de Monterrey.

