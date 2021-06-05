Alejandra de la Vega, owner of Juárez FC, attacks the League for the fines

The Braves from Juarez City, A team that finished in the third-to-last place in the Percentage Table, will have to pay a 50 million fine for ‘descending’ and although Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the club, has said that it will pay, attacked the League for it.

Alejandra de la Vega declared that Liga MX imposed an unfair measure for the last places.

“It is complicated. To impose fines on the last three places of the percentage table, it is unfair and it is a dish that you carry on top, that we do not see in any other country or another league. The owner said.

Alejandra de la Vega, owner of @fcjuarezoficial, said that they will pay the fine imposed by the @LigaBBVAMX – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) June 5, 2021

De la Vega assured that he will seek to be a leading team with Ferretti and Miguel Ángel Garza.

“Nobody likes to lose, I always like to win, things were not given to us, we were wrong, no one threw himself in a hammock, if that were the case, we would not have joined a soccer team, that simple, we are here because we want to win, we want to make a leading team, but there are also 17 others who seek the same goal. ” Commented.