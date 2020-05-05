Your browser does not support iframes.

Since Paulina Peña Pretelini, daughter of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña NietoHe finished his university studies in the career of “International Hotel Management”, packed his bags and went to study photography and French abroad, with the aim of perfecting his knowledge.

This step in her life caused the young woman to perfect her work as a photographer, a passion that she began to develop a few years ago among her closest circle. So to practice, Paulina turned to her family and friends, including Alejandra Capetillodaughter of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytan, who in this quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affects everyone, published on her official Instagram account two photos, taken by Pretelini, in which she shows her skills as a model.

In the postcards you can see that they were captured during a day in the sun, as Capetillo appeared submerged, in what appears to be a swimming pool. The photos, authored by Paulina Peña, demonstrate not only Peña’s talent as a photographer, but also Ale’s aptitudes on camera.

“The best feeling,” wrote the daughter of the famous actors and singers next to the snapshot where she tagged Paulina and gave her all her credit. In the photographs, Alejandra, 20, is seen emerging from the water, striking her natural beauty that she undoubtedly inherited from her mom.

After the publication of Ale, Paulina reacted by leaving several yellow and red heart icons in the comments, with which she thanked the model for the gesture. Let’s remember that Alejandra not only maintains a beautiful friendship with the eldest of the Peña Pretelini, she is also unconditional of NicoleIn fact, this closeness was born in the classroom since Ale and the youngest of the Peñas went together at school.

So Nicole was also given the task of commenting on the post of her dear friend and placed emojis of kitten in love.

Nicole and Alejandra are so close that, in July 2019, they starred in a double date, Peña next to her boyfriend, Alejandro Espinosa, and Alejandra with Ernesto, with whom he has been in a loving relationship for a long time.

Taking advantage of the summer, the friends gathered to enjoy next to their partners. The romantic and funny photo of that moment was shared by Ale Capetillo on his social profile.

Although she is very close to Nicole, Ale also found a friend in Paulina Peña with whom she has several things in common, since the youngest of the Capetillo daughters is also passionate about photography. Even in his home he is the one who captures the most endearing snapshots of the Capetillo Gaytán.

But not everything is in the photography, Alejandra and Paulina also have more things in common because they are both passionate about animals, especially dogs and cats. It should be noted that one of Capetillo’s pets was a gift from the Peña sisters and a few months ago, Paulina adopted a litter of kittens that Alejandra found and gave them home.

In February 2019, after the sensitive death of Rocco, Ale Capetillo’s dog, Paulina decided to give her one of the puppies that her pet had. The person in charge of introducing the new member of the Capetillo family was Eduardo, who wrote next to a photo of his children, Ale, Ana Paula, Daniel and Manuel, «My four loves enjoying your new puppy, are the best».

Although Alejandra prefers to be the photographer of her family, we now know that she is also very talented in front of the cameras and like a professional model, just like her mother and younger sister, Ana Paula, whom she never tires of portraying.

During this voluntary confinement, Alejandra is one of the people who wanted to develop her talents and a week ago she was very entertained with her works in painting and drawing, there is no doubt that she has an inclination for the arts.

