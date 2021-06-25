Alejandra Barrios arrested in Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office

MEXICO CITY.

On Thursday night, the leader of street vendors in the Historic Center of Mexico City, María Alejandra Barrios Richard, was arrested.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, it was in Venustiano Carranza’s mayor’s office that agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) filled out an arrest warrant against him for his probable participation in the crimes of extortion and robbery. in a gang, both aggravated.

Agents of the @PDI_FGJCDMX completed tonight at the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, an arrest warrant against Alejandra “N”, for her probable participation in the crimes of extortion and gang robbery, both aggravated pic.twitter.com/jGaPAbuVny – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 25, 2021

However, and although no further details were given regarding her capture, it is known that on March 17 of this year a District Judge in Criminal Amparo Matters granted the leader the suspension of the arrest warrant against her after that she requested an amparo on February 15 with file 42/2021.

It was also on March 17 when his daughter Diana Sánchez Barrios, who was nominated by the Going for Mexico coalition (PRI, PRD and PAN) to a local council, was detained in a restaurant in the Tabacalera neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Five days later, on March 22, she was brought to trial for the probable commission of the crimes of aggravated extortion and aggravated robbery in a gang, which keeps her imprisoned in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison.

According to capital authorities, Barrios Richard, his daughter Diana and other people, including some members of his family, are part of a criminal structure that has obtained millionaire income derived from illegal activities.

Given this, there are at least eight arrest warrants derived from the complaints filed against her, in addition to the fact that the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) has frozen at least seven bank accounts linked to the family of the street leader and former local deputy.

