Alejandra “Azul” Lara on the Nation of Action podcast with George X

As part of the opening week of content from MMA in the Podcast of George X Nation of Action, Alejandra Lara was the second guest as part of the promotion of the event of Bellator of this Friday, April 2.

Alexandra revealed that since she was a child she has been hyperactive so she always needed a lot of activity to appease her enormous energy. Despite difficulties in school, he received support from his family to pursue the tough sport of mixed martial arts.

Something surprising is that a defeat early in his career was what triggered his interest to dedicate himself fully to the MMA.

Despite her short career, she has faced top-tier opponents including former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei-Mcfarlane and the current champion Juliana Velazquez. Despite losing both matches, his performance has exceeded expectations and demonstrated his enormous potential.

Alexandra emphasized George X that she does not consider herself only an MMA fighter, that’s why she experiences other fields, from being a television commentator, to participating in the reality show Exatlon.

For more episodes, sign up for the Nation of Action YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjIf1qlx8r_iwweA3a1KjNA