Alejandra Ávalos reveals that a Luis Miguel song is inspired by her

Luis Miguel’s love life has several chapters, although the singer has made an effort to keep the details of each one as intimate as possible. However, there is another part of the story that is rarely told, and that is the one that lives in the memory of the girls who could have been the partner of the so beleaguered singer. Such is the case of Alejandra Avalos, the Mexican actress who assures that the song I Have Everything Except for You is inspired by her.

© LagenciaMexicoAlejandra Ávalos told how she rejected Luis Miguel’s love proposal

Some time ago, Alejandra had already said that she had the luxury of rejecting Luis Miguel in the love environment. And it is that, while he was looking for a romance, she was only interested in maintaining a good friendship with the boy that all women seemed to dream of.

“As you know, at the time I rejected his conquest and that is why Mr. Luis Miguel no longer wanted to go out with me or talk to me. I think it is something that he will never overcome, but that I have no other way to express it again because it did not happen, “he told the cameras and microphones of Sale el Sol.

This time he told how the song in question was born after this rejection. “The man always had romances with extraordinarily beautiful women, he did not need anything, so he did not need anything or anyone: I have everything except you, there I leave them as homework,” he added. When journalists asked if she dedicated it to them, she nodded.

© GettyImagesThe actress assures that she was the muse of one of Luis Miguel’s successes

“You know that composers like Juan Carlos Calderón, whose theme it is, always look for a way to make a tailor-made suit. A song tailored to the needs of us singers ”, he explained. And to make clear what he was trying to say, he added: “There are few authors who see your life, who are you with, if you had an affair or not … that’s one of the songs he composed for Luis Miguel.”

Luis Miguel and the second season of his bioseries

The confessions of Alejandra Ávalos did not stop there, but assured that in his time, Luis Miguel confessed how he felt about the disappearance and whereabouts of his mother, Marcela basteri. However, he assured that he would keep those secrets. Precisely the moment full of emotions in which the first season of Luis Miguel’s bioseries culminates.

© @ luismiguellaserie This Sunday the second season of Luis Miguel’s biographical series will premiere